Bills Tried (And Failed) To Pry Patriots Cornerback From Practice Squad

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots clearly value practice squad cornerback Ryan Lewis.

The Buffalo Bills tried to sign Lewis off of the Patriots’ practice squad to their 53-man roster earlier this season. Lewis rejected the proposal when the Patriots offered him a rookie minimum salary of $465,000, NESN.com has learned, confirming Mike Reiss of ESPN’s initial report.

Lewis is one of two cornerbacks on the Patriots’ practice squad. Jomal Wiltz, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound undrafted rookie out of Iowa State, is the other.

Lewis is a 6-foot, 200-pound undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh. He ran an impressive 4.37-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in March with a 6.87-second 3-cone drill, 4.34-second short shuttle, 35-inch vertical leap and 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.

Lewis opened the season on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad but was cut in early September, when the Patriots snagged him.

Lewis allowed 52 catches on 92 targets for 757 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots could elect to sign one of their practice squad cornerbacks prior to Sunday since Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe likely will be inactive against the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots likely would place rookie linebacker Harvey Langi, who suffered serious injuries in a car accident, on the non-football injury list to make room for Lewis or Wiltz.

