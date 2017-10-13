Blackhawks’ John Hayden Buckles Opponent With Devastating Haymaker

Sometimes how you finish a fight is more important than how you start it.

During the second period of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Hawks right wing John Hayden dropped the gloves with Wild left wing Marcus Foligno. Hayden took a decent beating for most of the fight, but landed a crippling right hook at the very end.

Watch the entire fight in the video below:

Down goes Foligno!

To make matters worse for Foligno, he eventually left the game with possible facial fractures, according to The Athletic’s Michael Russo.

I hear Foligno may have broken facial bone. 20 family members coming in for Nick vs Marcus Sat., Vikings gm Sunday. Has to be disappointing — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 13, 2017

Listen, there’s no arguing that fighting is being phased out of the NHL at a pace that doesn’t sit well with many hockey fans.

But fights like this, as well as the one Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid recently got into, prove that heated scraps aren’t dead yet.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images