Blake Griffin Beats Buzzer For Clippers, DeMarcus Cousins Haunts Kings

The Los Angeles Clippers downed the Portland Trail Blazers to stay unbeaten thanks to a buzzer-beating three-pointer by star Blake Griffin.

Griffin played a game-high 40 minutes and the Clippers needed every second of them. Also on the west coast, New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins made his first return to Sacramento since being traded from the Kings. He put on a performance that could haunt Kings fans of what could have been.

Thumbnail photo via Craig Mitchelldyer/USA TODAY Sports Images