Blue Jackets Building Solid Foundation In Net And On Blue Line

Winning the Stanley Cup is very difficult without a good goalie and a solid group of defensemen. That’s why a lot of teams build from the goalie on out.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, who will host the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on Monday night, are doing just that.

The Blue Jackets’ roster is highlighted by starting netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, who’s won the Vezina Trophy twice. First-round pick Zach Werenski has developed into a fine D-man, too, giving Columbus a solid foundation to build future success on.

