Blue Jackets’ Hot Start Vs. Bruins Led By Aggressiveness From Defensemen

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a mobile, skilled blue line, and that was on display early in Monday night’s game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets’ defensemen played aggressive all first period, pinching to maintain possession, joining the rush and helping out down low behind the net.

The aggression paid off when David Savard deflected a shot from the point to give Columbus a 1-0 lead just 1:59 into the game.

For a breakdown of his goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images