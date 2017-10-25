Boston’s Overwatch League Team Reveals Official Name, Logo, Colors

Meet your newest professional sports team, New England.

In July, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reached an agreement with Blizzard Entertainment to participate in the Overwatch League, a global “Overwatch” esports league, and to bring a team to Boston. And on Wednesday, the team revealed its official name, logo and colors. Check them out in the tweet below:

So, why “Boston Uprising?”

“The name of the team was selected to represent the resilience of the region’s revolutionary forefathers, whose indomitable legacy laid the foundation for the great city of Boston,” the team said in a press release.

“The Boston Uprising colors will be blue, yellow and black, with the blue and yellow tones representing the colors of Boston’s official flag. The team logo is a protective shield encompassing an emboldened letter B, which has become synonymous with the city.”

Here’s a look at the Uprising’s player skins:

We are the Uprising. pic.twitter.com/pQHypbHJU8 — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) October 25, 2017

Given the successes of the Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins in the new millennium, people in New England settle for nothing less than championships. The Uprising plan to continue that trend.

“We are excited to unveil our team name, logo and colors for our newest sports property,” Kraft said in a statement. “Esports already has a large global audience, with Overwatch being among the most popular games with more than 35 million players worldwide. We look forward to introducing sports fans in Boston to the new Overwatch League with a local team they can support.

” … We are currently assembling a team that we anticipate will compete for championships, as Boston sports fans have come to expect from all of their professional teams.”

The Uprising will be one of 12 franchises competing against teams based in Asia, Europe and North America. Here are four of the other teams:

Cool to see all the teams so far in OWL. Best yet to come still though. pic.twitter.com/yY81gQeq4m — Chris Loranger (@LorangerChris) October 23, 2017

The Overwatch League will get underway when the preseason begins Dec. 6. The regular season will kick off Jan. 10 in Los Angeles, run through June and culminate in playoffs and finals in July.

