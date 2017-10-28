Brad Marchand Capitalizes On Bruins’ Puck Movement With Goal Vs. Kings

The Boston Bruins’ first goal Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings was a thing of beauty.

Brad Marchand netted his seventh of the season to open the scoring, but it was exceptional puck movement by the B’s that allowed the veteran winger to find the back of the net.

Torey Krug started the rush out of Boston’s zone, and from there, the Black and Gold’s first-line forwards took over with a series of crisp passes, ultimately leading the Marchand goal.

To see a breakdown of the Bruins’ terrific offensive series, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images