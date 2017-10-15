Browns Troll Themselves On Twitter After Brutal First Half Vs. Texans

The Cleveland Browns had a horrid first half Sunday against the Houston Texans, as they tallied 136 yards of offense and trailed 24-3 at the break.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan, who replaced DeShone Kizer as the starting signal-caller after the rookie was benched in Week 5, threw for 78 yards and tossed three interceptions.

Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson, who the Browns had two opportunities to draft, torched Cleveland for 154 yards and two scores in the half.

And the Browns seemed to realize how bad this looks, as the team’s Twitter account appeared to troll itself at halftime.

Cleveland is facing an 0-6 start, but at least the Browns seem to be aware of how atrocious they are.

