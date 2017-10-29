Bruins Overtime Live

Bruce Cassidy Not Concerned With Bruins’ Effort In Overtime Loss To Kings

by on Sat, Oct 28, 2017 at 10:43PM
2,616

The Boston Bruins left it all on the ice Saturday night, but they came up just a little bit short.

The Los Angeles Kings stunned the Bruins with a last-second overtime goal to steal a 2-1 win at TD Garden. Despite the loss, B’s head coach was impressed with his team’s effort and chalked the “unfortunate” defeat up as a learning experience.

To hear Cassidy’s full postgame comment, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team