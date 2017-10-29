Bruce Cassidy Not Concerned With Bruins’ Effort In Overtime Loss To Kings

The Boston Bruins left it all on the ice Saturday night, but they came up just a little bit short.

The Los Angeles Kings stunned the Bruins with a last-second overtime goal to steal a 2-1 win at TD Garden. Despite the loss, B’s head coach was impressed with his team’s effort and chalked the “unfortunate” defeat up as a learning experience.

