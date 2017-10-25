Bruce Maxwell Reportedly Denied Service For Protesting National Anthem

Bruce Maxwell became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the national anthem when he took a knee prior to a late-season game.

But some people in Maxwell’s home state of Alabama reportedly weren’t too pleased with his gesture.

The Oakland Athletics catcher returned home this offseason, and he reportedly was denied service at a local restaurant, according to TMZ.

Maxwell told TMZ he was having lunch with a local politician when a pro-Donald Trump waiter refused to serve him.

“He was like, ‘You’re the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for,'” Maxwell told TMZ.

After Maxwell and the politician complained, they were given a different server.

The 26-year-old catcher says he has spoken to Colin Kaepernick, who first took a knee during the anthem during the 2016 NFL season, and the quarterback’s support has meant a lot to him.

“The dude’s so positive,” Maxwell said. “He’s such a strong, level-headed individual.

“His friendship definitely helps. His guidance comes through that. And just being able to use him as a sounding board some days does me some good.”

Maxwell also has received support from a number of former and current baseball players, including Torii Hunter and Coco Crisp.

