The Boston Bruins started the season with a disappointing 2-3-0 record, making their four-game homestand beginning Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks even more important.

The Bruins responded with an impressive 6-3 win over the Canucks, highlighted by four power-play goals.

For Jack Edwards’ and Andy Brickley’s analysis of the victory, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.