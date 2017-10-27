Bruins Bounce Back From Tough Loss To Sabres With 2-1 Win Over Sharks

The Boston Bruins coughed up multiple two-goal leads in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres last Saturday night. And with almost a week to make changes, the B’s bounced back in impressive fashion Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks.

Boston’s penalty killing and goaltending was the difference as it held on to a 2-1 third-period lead to seal a much-needed win.

