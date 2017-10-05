Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Provides Update On Patrice Bergeron’s Injury

There’s a chance the Boston Bruins could be without one of their leaders for Thursday night’s regular-season opener against the Nashville Predators.

Patrice Bergeron didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice, as the star center is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. While the B’s are hoping it’s just a minor ailment, head coach Bruce Cassidy did express concern about Bergeron’s status.

The same can’t be said for Brad Marchand, who labeled Bergeron as “Superman,” and believes the four-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner can play through anything.

