Bruins’ Costly Defensive Miscues Put Them In Early Hole Vs. Avalanche

The Boston Bruins, save for the last six or seven minutes, had a pretty sharp showing in the season opener against the Nashville Predators.

Game No. 2 on Monday against the Colorado Avalanche, however, was a different story.

The Bruins found themselves in an early 2-0 hole to the Avs after Colorado scored a pair of first-period goals, each tally coming on a Boston defensive letdown.

NESN’s Andy Brickley explained how defensive issues led to the first Colorado goal, which you can see in the Amica Coverage Cam video above.