Bruins’ Costly Defensive Miscues Put Them In Early Hole Vs. Avalanche

The Boston Bruins, save for the last six or seven minutes, had a pretty sharp showing in the season opener against the Nashville Predators.
Game No. 2 on Monday against the Colorado Avalanche, however, was a different story.
The Bruins found themselves in an early 2-0 hole to the Avs after Colorado scored a pair of first-period goals, each tally coming on a Boston defensive letdown.
NESN’s Andy Brickley explained how defensive issues led to the first Colorado goal, which you can see in the Amica Coverage Cam video above.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP