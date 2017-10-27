Bruins’ Danton Heinen Notches First Career NHL Goal Vs. Sharks

It didn’t take the Boston Bruins long to find the back of the net against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Sharks went on the power play when Sean Kuraly was penalized for delay of game at the 8:01 mark of the first period, but the B’s managed to take advantage of being shorthanded.

Kevan Miller slid the puck up to Danton Heinen who then dropped it off to David Backes. Backes unleashed a shot at the net that was saved by Martin Jones, but Heinen raced in and put the puck home for his first career NHL goal.

