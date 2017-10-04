Bruins’ David Krejci, Brad Marchand Stress Important Of Veteran Leadership

The Boston Bruins’ roster will have an intriguing mixture of players this season.

The B’s will feature their core group of veteran players such as David Krejci, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara along with promising rookies like Anders Bjork, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy.

At Bruins media day Tuesday, NESN’s Alex Kraemer caught up with both Krejci and Marchand, who explained just how important it is for the team’s veterans to set a good example for the young players.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.