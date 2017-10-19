Bruins’ David Pastrnak Goes End-To-End For Remarkable Goal Vs. Canucks

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak is one of the most skilled young players in the NHL, and he showed why Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

The 21-year-old right winger went end-to-end and used a stellar deke to score an absolutely brilliant goal — his fourth of the season.

It was one of three power-play goals the Bruins scored during a five-minute man advantage gained from Canucks defenseman Erik Gudbranson boarding B’s forward Frank Vatrano in the first period.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images