Bruins Draw First Blood With Shorthanded First-Period Goal Vs. Sharks

Who says being shorthanded in hockey is a bad thing?

The Boston Bruins were a man down during the first period of Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks, but the B’s were able to use it to their advantage.

Boston was able to clear the puck out of its defensive zone, and then the Bruins went on the offensive.

A series of crisp passes led to a David Backes rocket from just inside the offensive zone. And even though Sharks netminder Martin Jones denied Backes, Danton Heinen crashed the net and poked the rebound past Jones to give the Bruins an early 1-0 lead.

To see how the Bruins’ puck movement led to the scoring opportunity, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images