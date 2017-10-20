Bruins Execute Slick Give-And-Go To Get Puck Into Offensive Zone Vs. Canucks

The Boston Bruins missed Patrice Bergeron during the first five games of the season, but the veteran center made his presence felt in his return to the ice Thursday night.

The B’s trailed the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 early in the first period when Bergeron and defenseman Charlie McAvoy executed a slick give-and-go to get the puck into the offensive zone.

Bergeron launched a shot toward Canucks netminder Anders Nilsson, which eventually would lead to Anders Bjork’s game-tying goal.

Take a look at Bergeron and McAvoy’s give-and-go in the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

