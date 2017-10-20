Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins Execute Slick Give-And-Go To Get Puck Into Offensive Zone Vs. Canucks

by on Thu, Oct 19, 2017 at 10:43PM
386

The Boston Bruins missed Patrice Bergeron during the first five games of the season, but the veteran center made his presence felt in his return to the ice Thursday night.

The B’s trailed the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 early in the first period when Bergeron and defenseman Charlie McAvoy executed a slick give-and-go to get the puck into the offensive zone.

Bergeron launched a shot toward Canucks netminder Anders Nilsson, which eventually would lead to Anders Bjork’s game-tying goal.

Take a look at Bergeron and McAvoy’s give-and-go in the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

