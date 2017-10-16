Bruins Fail To Capitalize On First-Period Scoring Chances Vs. Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins’ Saturday night explosion on offense did not carry over to the team’s Sunday tilt with the Vegas Golden Knights.

After posting six goals against the Arizona Coyotes, the B’s were left scoreless in the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Boston had a multitude of chances around the net, but the Black and Gold failed to do damage to the scoreboard.

To hear NESN’s Andy Brickley and Barry Pederson break down Boston’s first-period offense, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images