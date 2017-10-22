Bruins Fail To Match Sabres’ Late-Game Intensity In Overtime Loss

The Boston Bruins let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers Saturday night.

The B’s squandered a three-goal lead in their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden, and ultimately fell to their Atlantic Division foe 5-4 in overtime.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged that the Sabres were rewarded for working hard late in the game, while the Bruins somewhat “got what they deserved.”

To hear Cassidy’s full postgame interview, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images