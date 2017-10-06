Bruins’ Next Man Up Mentality Key In Season-Opening Win Over Predators

The Boston Bruins picked up a 4-3, season-opening win over the Nashville Predators at TD Garden on Thursday, and they did it without two of their best players.

Forwards Patrice Bergeron and David Backes both were out of the lineup to start the 2017-18 season, but the B’s still found a way to beat the defending Western Conference champions.

Part of the reason for that is an influx of young talent that’s been sorely needed by the Bruins in recent years. Another big factor is the team’s next man up mentality, one that relies on strong organizational depth.

Watch Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy explain his team’s approach in the above video from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

