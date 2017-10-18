Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron, David Backes Provide Promising Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins are inching closer toward two veteran leaders returning to the lineup.

Patrice Bergeron and David Backes have yet to suit up for the Bruins this season. Bergeron has been dealing with a lower body injury, while Backes has been battling diverticulitis.

Both players participated in Tuesday’s practice, although Bergeron sported a red, non-contact jersey. But according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, there’s a “possibility” both players lace up their skates for Thursday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden.

