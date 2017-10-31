NESN Sports Today

Bruins Recover From Poor Start, But Lose In Shootout To Blue Jackets

by on Mon, Oct 30, 2017 at 11:52PM
1,946

There are a few ways to grade the Boston Bruins’ performance Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Bruins got off to an ugly start, falling behind 3-0 and being outplayed in most areas of the game. However, they mounted an impressive comeback to force overtime and salvage a point from the game with a 4-3 shootout loss at Nationwide Arena.

For an analysis of Bruins vs. Blue Jackets, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team