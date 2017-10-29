Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Denies Kings’ Andy Andreoff Of Point-Blank Chance

The Boston Bruins suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, but the game couldn’t have reached the sudden death period had it not been for Tuukka Rask.

Boston’s goalie was impressive in his first game back from injury, stopping 21 of 23 shot attempts. While Rask had a number of terrific saves, none were better than his denial of Andy Andreoff, who couldn’t put the puck in the back of the net despite having a point-blank chance.

