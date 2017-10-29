Bruins Wrap: Kings Sink Boston 2-1 With Last-Second Overtime Goal

The Boston Bruins already have had their fair share of frustrating losses in the young season, but none came as demoralizing as Saturday night at TD Garden.

The B’s and Los Angeles Kings looked to be on their way to a shootout, but Tyler Toffoli beat the final buzzer of the overtime period to give L.A. a 2-1 victory.

Both goaltenders turned in strong performances. Tuukka Rask turned away 21 of 23 shot attempts, but Jonathan Quick’s 28-of-29 performance lifted the Kings to the overtime win.

With the loss, the Bruins fall to 4-3-2, while the Kings improve to 9-1-1.

BACKHAND BEAUTIES

It didn’t take the Bruins very long to open the scoring against the Kings. After an impressive series of puck movement out of the Boston’s zone just over five minutes into the first period, Charlie McAvoy found a surging Brad Marchand, who snuck a backhanded tap past Quick to give the B’s an early lead.

The Kings logged a backhand goal of their own less than four minutes later. Following a Torey Krug Turnover, Toffoli needed no help and lifted a shot past Rask’s stick side to even the score.

Tyler Toffoli picks up the puck and beats Tuukka Rask to tie the game 1-1 in the first period. #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/Im7XGV6rb3 — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 28, 2017

It was a very evenly matched opening 20 minutes. Both clubs failed to convert on a man advantage, and the B’s narrowly outshot the Kings by a 10-9 margin.

STALEMATE

The second period had plenty of back-and-forth action, but neither club was able to do damage to the scoreboard.

The Kings were by far the more aggressive team in the second frame, which was manifested in their 12-5 shot advantage in the period. Had it not been for a number of impressive saves by Rask, the Kings very well could have held a multi-goal advantage heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Bruins boasted the advantage in zone time, but the B’s failed to create many legitimate scoring chances in the second period.

NETMINDERS SHINE

The third period was eerily similar to the third, as the teams traded offensive rushed but to no avail.

Both clubs went on their second man advantage of the game, but stifling defense combined with strong goalie play prevented any chances of a power-play goal.

The Bruins turned in a much stronger offensive performance in the third than in the second, outshooting the Kings by an 11-5 margin. While Los Angeles’ scoring chances were minimal, it nearly notched a go-ahead goal late, but an Alex Iafallo wrist shot was denied by a stellar glove save by Rask.

KINGS CONQUER

The Bruins and Kings looked ticketed for a shootout, but L.A. notched the game-winner that most didn’t believe was possible.

After the B’s iced the puck, the Kings held a faceoff with .9 seconds remaining in the overtime period. Anze Kopitar notched the faceoff win and dished the puck to Toffoli, whose second goal of the game sent the Kings home winners.

Tyler Toffoli just sniped one with 0.9 seconds left in OT to win it for the #Kings.. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/fu8VJmUxii — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) October 29, 2017

UP NEXT

The Bruins hit the road for a Monday night showdown with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop from Nationwide Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images