Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron’s 4-Point Game Sinks Canucks In 6-3 Boston Win

Patrice Bergeron is the Boston Bruins’ best and most valuable player, and that was evident in Thursday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden.

The veteran center made his season debut after missing the first five games with an injury, and he scored one goal and added three assists in Boston’s 6-3 victory.

Bergeron’s goal was one of four that the Bruins scored on the power play. Backup goalie Anton Khudobin also made 26 saves in place of Tuukka Rask for his second win of the campaign.

The Bruins improve to 3-3-0 with the victory, while the Canucks drop to 2-3-1.

Here’s how it all went down.

FIRST STRIKE

The Canucks jumped out to an early lead when Derek Dorsett’s shot from the slot beat B’s goalie Anton Khudobin just 2:58 into the game. The play started with a faceoff win in the Bruins’ zone.

QUICK RESPONSE

It took the B’s just 31 seconds to find an equalizer. Anders Bjork was all alone in front of the net and beat Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson to tie the score at one. It’s Bjork’s second goal of the season. Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron picked up assists on the goal.

MAKE THEM PAY

Canucks defenseman Erik Gudbranson was given a five-minute major penalty for boarding Bruins forward Frank Vatrano. B’s forward Tim Schaller stuck up for Vatrano and fought Gudbranson, and then the B’s went on a five-minute power play during which they scored three times.

The first was a sensational end-to-end rush by David Pastrnak. It’s his fourth goal of the season.

Bjork score 23 seconds after Pastrnak to give Boston a 3-1 lead.

Krejci scored the third goal of the power play. He skated into the low slot and ripped a shot past Nilsson high glove side.

Krejci goal, 3rd Bruins PPG on Gudbranson major pic.twitter.com/tSaXzDYUj9 — steph (@myregularface) October 19, 2017

This goal was the last allowed by Nilsson as he was replaced by backup goalie Jacob Markstrom.

FIGHT!

The Bruins and Canucks fought once more in the final minute of the period. B’s defenseman Kevan Miller and Canucks forward Derek Dorsett squared off in an entertaining bout.

POURING IT ON

The Bruins increased their lead to 5-1 when Marchand scored at 10:05 of the second period. It’s his fourth goal of the season. Bergeron earned his third assist of the game on the goal, while Bjork picked up his first helper.

CANUCKS TRIM DEFICIT

The Canucks fought back in the last half of the second period with two goals in a 34-second span to trim the Bruins’ lead to 5-3.

Thomas Vanek scored at 16:06 of the period with a power-play tally — his 33rd career goal against the Bruins — and then Bo Horvat scored 34 seconds later to give the Canucks new life entering the third period.

A STELLAR DEBUT

Bergeron capped a fantastic season debut with a third-period power-play goal to give the Bruins a 6-3 advantage. It was part of a four-point (one goal, three assists) night for the Bruins star.

UP NEXT

Boston’s homestand resumes Saturday against Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images