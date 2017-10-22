Bucs Go Absolutely Nowhere With 10-lateral, 43-Second Desperation Play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to go 69 yards on their final play to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

What happened next was as interesting as it was unintentionally hilarious.

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston completed a pass to wideout Adam Humphries, who completed the first of a whopping 10 laterals in a play that wound up lasting about 43 seconds. Surely the Bucs would’ve gone somewhere with such a play, right?

Nope.

We’ve never seen so much happen in a play that resulted in minus-two yards.

Perhaps the Bucs should take notes from Massachusetts-based Mansfield high school.

With the loss, Tampa Bay dropped to 2-4 on the season, while the Bills improved to 4-2.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images