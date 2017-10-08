Buffalo QB Puts Up Astronomical Stat Line In 71-68 Seven-Overtime Loss

What happened in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday was, in a word, ridiculous.
The Buffalo Bulls lost 71-68 in seven overtimes to the Western Michigan Broncos, in what was the highest-scoring game in FBS history. It also tied for the longest FBS game ever played. Perhaps the craziest think about this shootout, though, is the stat line Buffalo quarterback Drew Anderson put up in a losing effort.
Check out these numbers:
As wild as Anderson’s numbers were, they’re actually not the craziest we’ve seen in recent years.
Last season, Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes — now a backup for the Kansas City Chiefs — racked up 734 yards in a 66-59 loss to Oklahoma.
Hey, sometimes your best just isn’t good enough.
