Cam Newton Gets Angry With Reporter, Storms Out Of Press Conference

Are press conferences Superman’s real kryptonite?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has quite a bizarre relationship with the media. After losing Super Bowl 50, Newton infamously answered questions in a sour demeanor before abruptly exiting his postgame press conference. And earlier this season, he received massive criticism — and lost a sponsor — after making sexist comments toward a female reporter.

Well the 2015 NFL MVP was it again Wednesday, as he apparently go so turned off by a reporter’s question that he stormed out of a press conference. Check it out in the video below:

How Cam Newton’s press conference ended today. Left abruptly after answering a question about getting chunk plays with “next question.” pic.twitter.com/5bnPyo7XT8 — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) October 25, 2017

At 28 years old, you’d think this guy by now would’ve learned how to carry himself like the face of a franchise.

And what was so wrong with that question? Asking if chunk plays can boost a team’s energy seems perfectly reasonable. Even if Newton was turned off by ending of the question, where the reporter asked whether the Panthers had the “wherewithal” to consistently convert on chunk plays, that’s still doesn’t justify throwing a tantrum.

Listen, some of the things that Newton does on the field can leave you at a loss for words — in a good way. But the way he acts off the field often can be described with one word: clueless.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images