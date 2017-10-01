Cam Newton Makes Statement With Raised Fist After TD Run Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cam Newton made a statement Sunday, in more ways than one.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback already is having his best game of the season against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The star signal-caller became the fourth quarterback in four games to eclipse the 300-yard mark against New England’s defense, passing his previous season-high of 178 passing yards.

And in the fourth quarter, after plunging into the end zone for a 7-yard rushing touchdown, Newton made a political statement by raising his fist in the air.

Several other NFL players have raised their fists after touchdowns or during pregame protests in apparent show of solidarity after President Donald Trump’s divisive remarks last weekend. Their actions could be seen as a tribute to Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who raised their fists during a political demonstration at the 1968 Summer Olympic Games.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images