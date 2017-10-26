Carl Willis Leaves Red Sox’s Staff, Named Indians’ New Pitching Coach

Carl Willis has a new job.

Willis, who served as the Boston Red Sox’s pitching coach from 2015 through the 2017 season, was hired as the Cleveland Indians’ new pitching coach Thursday. He replaces Mickey Callaway, who was just named the manager of the New York Mets.

We've hired Carl Willis, our pitching coach from 2003-09, to replace Mickey Callaway. Welcome back, Carl! pic.twitter.com/f90UQ88kxu — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 26, 2017

Carl Willis said he talked to four clubs about pitching coach openings. He was swayed by familiarity with Indians and strength of staff… pic.twitter.com/R6FGWAASNG — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) October 26, 2017

All Red Sox coaches were free to pursue other opportunities after the club parted ways with manager John Farrell earlier this month. Willis, who was hired by Boston in 2015 after the team fired Juan Nieves, already is familiar with the Indians organization, having served as Cleveland’s pitching coach from 2003 to 2009.

Alex Cora was named the new manager of the Red Sox last weekend, and he’ll be able to hire his own coaching staff, meaning more changes could be coming in Boston.

