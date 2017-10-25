JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Stolen Bike Is Found, En Route Back To Steelers Rookie

JuJu Smith-Schuster will be on the move again soon.

A man turned in the stolen bike which belongs to the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver to police Tuesday night, according to KDKA-Pittsburgh’s Lisa Washington. The man told police he bought the Ghost bike on the street earlier Tuesday for $200 but called the police when he realized it belonged to Smith-Schuster.

Here it is! The bike belonging to @TeamJuJu is at the Mt. Oliver Police Dept. after someone turned it in last night. #KDKA @steelers pic.twitter.com/us6rnF7vBb — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) October 25, 2017

A source told KDKA’s Rich Walsh police will return the bike to Smith-Schuster Wednesday.

The stolen bike saga emerged Tuesday when Smith-Schuster lamented on social media that he was walking to practice because someone had stolen it. Smith-Schuster doesn’t have a car or driver’s license, and the bike was his primary mode of transportation.

A social-media movement began under the hashtag #TeamFindJuJusBike, and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown offered an enticing reward for the bike’s safe return.

Mount Oliver, Penn., police chief Matthew Juzwick told KDKA he doesn’t expect the man who returned Smith-Schuster’s bike will face charges. Instead, he should receive Brown’s reward and credit for doing the right thing.

Thumbnail phto via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images