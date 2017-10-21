Cavs Fans Take Shot At Kyrie Irving With Hilarious Flat-Earth Subway Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers fans still appear to be salty that Kyrie Irving didn’t want to defend “The Land” anymore.

And now that Irving is a member of the Boston Celtics, he’s the perfect target for some easy jabs from the Cavs faithful.

Exhibit A: This clever subway advertisement.

I don’t know why there’s a Yankees/Cavs train, but I am HERE. FOR. THIS. pic.twitter.com/pjCxudLYJj — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) October 3, 2017

Now, we have no idea whether this Cavs-New York Yankees train is in Cleveland or New York, but either way, whoever bought this advertisement gets points for creativity.

The ad obviously takes a shot at Irving’s rouse (?) that he believes the Earth is flat, and while it’s low-hanging fruit, any fan who is willing to purchase subway ad space probably has more tricks in the bag.

Irving was traded for Isaiah Thomas (mentioned on the seat), Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick and the Miami Heat’s 2020 second-round pick in August, as he wanted to step out of LeBron James’ shadow.

We don’t expect Cavs fans to move on anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images