Cavs Guard J.R. Smith Charged With Reckless Driving For Second Time

J.R. Smith once again finds himself in legal trouble stemming from issues behind the wheel.

According to Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard was charged with willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property after being cited for excessive speeding and reckless driving near his home around 1:20 a.m. ET on Oct. 12. Smith reportedly is contesting the charges in court.

A call to local authorities was issued after Smith reportedly sped past Westlake police on the interstate. Smith eventually pulled into a neighbor’s driveway, where field sobriety tests were conducted. Smith’s exact speed was not recorded and police indicated that the veteran guard “had been drinking” but passed all tests and was not charged with driving while intoxicated.

This isn’t Smith’s first bout with reckless driving. In June 2007, Smith reportedly drove his SUV through a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, resulting in the death of his friend. Smith initially was issued 90 days of jail time but ultimately served 24 and completed 500 hours of community service.

The Cavaliers have not punished Smith for the recent incident.

