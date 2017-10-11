Cavs ‘Not Sure’ If LeBron James Will Play Opening Night Vs. Celtics

The NBA”s opening night matchup between the new-look Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers might lose a little of its allure, as the Cavs could be without their marquee star.

LeBron James has been hobbled for most of the preseason with a sprained left ankle, and although he made his preseason debut Tuesday, the Cavs star received some bad news Wednesday.

James did not practice Wednesday and has been ruled out for Friday’s preseason finale, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

But the bad news doesn’t end there, as head coach Tyronn Lue said he was “not sure” if James would be able to go when the Celtics visit Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 17 to open the new season.

“Got treatment all day today, so I’m not sure if we should be concerned or not,” Lue said, per McMenamin. “But it’s pretty sore today, so we’ll just see what happens.”

And it doesn’t sound like King James was happy about the prognosis on his ankle.

“Pretty mad, pretty pissed off,” Lue said of James. “But I mean, it is what it is.”

James scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds in his preseason debut against the Bulls.

The Cavs also will be without Isaiah Thomas who still is recovering from a torn labrum in his hip.

It could be a while before we see the Celtics and Cavs battle at full strength.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images