Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Fined $25K For Profane Comment Toward Sixers Fan

The Boston Celtics won their first game of the season Friday, but it cost Kyrie Irving a good chunk of change.

Irving has been fined $25,000 for “using inappropriate language while responding to a fan” in Boston’s game against the 76ers in Philadelphia, the NBA announced Sunday.

Kyrie Irving fined $25,000 for his profane outburst (https://t.co/xpUpnJIWb6) in Philly. pic.twitter.com/VHntOtNV8K — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) October 22, 2017

The Celtics point guard was caught on camera yelling “s— my d—“ to a Sixers fan who made a comment about LeBron James at halftime of Boston’s eventual 102-92 win. That obviously isn’t very nice, but Irving said after the game he had no regrets about the interaction, calling out the fan for recording the exchange and posting it on social media.

Irving likely will hear plenty more heckles about LeBron throughout the season, so he might want to come up with a new response to the haters — for his wallet’s sake.

