Celtics’ Open Practice 3-Point Contest Champion Might Surprise You

The Boston Celtics added a couple of All-Stars this offseason in Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, but it was another newcomer who stole the show Sunday when the team held a 3-point competition during an open practice at TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum, the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, won the shooting contest, according to CSNNE.com. The 19-year-old defeated Hayward in the finals after taking down fellow rookie Guerschon Yabusele in the first round of the casual tournament.

The Celtics also participated in a skills challenge during Sunday’s practice, according to CSNNE.com, with Marcus Smart securing the crown by beating newcomer Shane Larkin.

The Celtics will stop beating up on each other and turn their attention elsewhere Monday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets in their first game of the preseason.

