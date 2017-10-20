Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics have had a rough start to the 2017-18 campaign, as they lost Gordon Hayward less than six minutes into the season, and have dropped their first two games as they try to discover a new identity without their star.

The C’s will get another opportunity to get into the win column Friday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia dropped its season opener to the Washington Wizards, but the 76ers looked promising in defeat, as Ben Simmons Joel Embiid and Robert Covington look to be a formidable trio.

The game also will showcase star rookies Markelle Fultz and Jayson Tatum, so it should be an entertaining matchup.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. 76ers online:

When: Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images