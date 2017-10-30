Chargers Cry Foul After Penalty Nullifies Long Touchdown Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s New England Patriots-Los Angeles Chargers game featured a forgettable performance by Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams.

Williams caught just one pass on six targets for 24 yards in the Patriots’ 21-13 victory, and penalties on the wideout negated two long touchdown passes.

The first was obvious: Williams stepped out of bounds on his own volition before catching a 42-yard score over cornerback Johnson Bademosi, resulting in a flag for illegal touching and a loss of down.

Williams’ other penalty, though, was bogus, at least according to those in the Chargers’ locker room.

On the next drive after his first infraction, Williams was called for offensive pass interference on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers to Travis Benjamin.

Officials ruled Williams had picked Bademosi on the play — an illegal maneuver for a receiver downfield. The Chargers, however, argued that Williams only made contact with Bademosi because Patriots safety Patrick Chung pushed the wideout into the cornerback.

L.A. receiver Keenan Allen called the penalty a “(BS) call,” according to the Orange County Register.

Rivers seemed to believe the officials would share the Chargers’ opinion once they had the chance to review the play.

“That’s going to be one we’re going to hear back from (the NFL) saying they weren’t right, but it’s too late,” the QB told reporters.

Running back Melvin Gordon, who ripped off an 87-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, called Benjamin’s score “a clear-cut touchdown.”

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn also took issue with the call.

“I did not (agree with it),” Lynn told reporters. “But, you know, I have to see the tape before I make that decision. You know, the referee called it, he saw what he saw. But I know we don’t always go at that angle and then try to get out the way so that we don’t pick. That’s what we practice, but Tyrell said that’s what he did.

“But I don’t know, we will see. That was a big play of the game, I’ll tell you that.”

The Chargers were forced to punt following both of Williams’ penalties. They lost by eight after scoring just six points over the final three quarters.

