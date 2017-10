Brad Marchand owes Charlie McAvoy a nice dinner.

In the first period of the Boston Bruins’ matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, the 19-year-old defenseman saucered a perfect pass to Marchand, who slipped a backhanded shot past Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

To see McAvoy’s sweet assist, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images