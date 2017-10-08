Chiefs Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The Kansas City Chiefs are the last unbeaten team in the NFL, and they’ll put that perfect mark to the test Sunday night against the Houston Texans.

The Texans are 2-2 but have won two of the three games that rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson has started, including a 57-14 domination of the rival Tennessee Titans last week.

Here’s how to watch Texans vs. Chiefs online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images