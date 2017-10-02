Chris Carson Injury: Seahawks RB Carted Off With ‘Significant’ Ankle Injury

The Seattle Seahawks’ blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts came at a price.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson suffered a brutal-looking left ankle injury late in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s 46-18 victory over the Colts at CenturyLink Field. Carson was carted off the field in an air cast, and head coach Pete Carroll didn’t sound optimistic about his diagnosis.
“We don’t know if he needs surgery, that kind of stuff, we don’t know that yet,” Carroll said, via NFL.com. “But it’s significant. So, we’ll see.”
Here’s video of the injury, but be warned: It’s not pretty.
Carson will undergo an MRI on the ankle Monday, Carroll confirmed.
It’s a tough blow for the 23-year-old rookie, who had emerged as the Seahawks’ No. 1 running back ahead of Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls and the injured C.J. Prosise. Carson rushed for 93 yards on 20 carries in Week 2 and received 10-plus rushing attempts in each of Seattle’s next two games, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on the season.
There was a small silver lining for the Seahawks on Sunday night, however, as running back J.D. McKissic scored a pair of touchdowns in his first NFL game. The 24-year-old, who was playing in his first NFL game after going undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2016, tallied 38 rushing yards and a score on four attempts and also snagged a 27-yard touchdown reception.
McKissic likely will compete with Lacy and Rawls (and Prosise, when he returns), for carries in a running game that’s vital to Seattle’s success.
Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images
