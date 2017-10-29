Chris Hogan Injury: Patriots Receiver Hurts Right Shoulder On Hard Hit

The New England Patriots nearly made it through Sunday’s game without any injuries to their skill position players. Key word: Nearly.

With under three minutes to play in the Patriots’ matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, wide receiver Chris Hogan took a hard shot on the right side of his body after catching a pass from quarterback Tom Brady.

Hogan stayed down on the turf for some time before being taken to the locker room. According to CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn, Patriots trainers were looking at Hogan’s right shoulder, and New England later declared Hogan questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Evan Washburn says on @CBSSports Hogan let out a scream & pounded helmet on ground while trainers worked on his right shoulder. #Patriots — Trenni Kusnierek (@trenni) October 29, 2017

The veteran wideout didn’t return to the Patriots’ eventual 21-13 win.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images