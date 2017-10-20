Chris Hogan’s Injured Ribs Won’t Keep Him Out Of Patriots Vs. Falcons Clash

FOXBORO, Mass. — Chris Hogan was a man of few words Friday, but those words provided good news for New England Patriots fans.

Hogan said he plans to play in Sunday night’s showdown with the Atlanta Falcons after being limited in practice this week with a rib injury.

“I feel good,” the wide receiver said.

Asked whether he’ll be healthy enough to suit up against the Falcons, Hogan simply responded: “Yep.”

Hogan suffered his injury during last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. He took a shot to the ribs from Jets safety Marcus Maye on a crossing route and was slow to get up.

Pretty clear where Chris Hogan suffered his rib injury. He got smashed by Marcus Maye on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7Bl3ehRm8t — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 18, 2017

Hogan has played in all six games for the Patriots this season, catching 24 passes for 307 yards and a team- and career-high five touchdowns. He also is on pace for career highs in receptions and receiving yards.

Like most of his Patriots teammates, Hogan downplayed the “Super Bowl rematch” storyline ahead of this weekend’s contest. The Patriots and Falcons, of course, squared off in Super Bowl LI this past February, with New England winning 34-28 in overtime.

“We’re past the past, and we’re on to what we have ahead of us,” Hogan said. “Atlanta’s coming in here. We have to start playing better at home and four quarters of football. That’s what we’re focused on — starting fast and finishing strong.”

The Patriots have lost two of their three home games this season and needed a last-minute touchdown to win the other. The Falcons are coming off consecutive home losses to two of New England’s AFC East rivals: the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images