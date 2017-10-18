Chris Long To Donate Remaining 2017 Salary To Charities For Educational Equality

Chris Long won’t be collecting any income during the 2017 season. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles defensive end pledged his entire salary to charities that work to promote equality in education.

Long already donated his first six game checks to scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Va., in the wake of the white supremacist riots that left one counter-protester dead. And on Wednesday, Long announced he’s donating his remaining 10 game checks to charities in St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia.

Chris Long announces he is donating 10 game checks to an educational organization. Already has donated 6 checks to provide scholarships pic.twitter.com/Tbfe3VlKca — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 18, 2017

The money will go to Summer Search in Boston and Philadelphia and The Little Bit Foundation and College Bound in St. Louis. Long is hoping fans will be able to collectively match his pledge.

The 32-year-old this season will earn a $1 million base salary, a $500,000 signing bonus and a $750,000 roster bonus.

