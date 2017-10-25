Chris Sale Shows Off Brutal Jumper During Gordon Hayward Tribute Video

Chris Sale doesn’t have time for extra takes.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher, along with other members of the team, recently paid tribute to Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, who suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the first game of the NBA season. But while Sale followed the trend of wearing Hayward’s Celtics jersey, he decided to switch things up a bit for his tribute.

Watch it in the video below:

Sale wins again pic.twitter.com/ZCMw6TxOQW — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) October 25, 2017

OK, so either Sale planned to miss the shot all along, or he bricked it on the first try and didn’t care enough to take a mulligan.

Either way, the Sox left-hander definitely should stick to baseball, even though he certainly has the height (6-foot-6) to play basketball. Also, how about that farmer’s tan?

Let’s hope Hayward has a speedy recovery so, in addition to returning to the court, he can teach Sale to tuck his elbows in a bit.

