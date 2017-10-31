Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Theory On Patriots’ Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo is a risky move by the New England Patriots, who now have only one quarterback — Tom Brady — on their roster ahead of their Week 9 bye.

Is it all part of Bill Belichick’s exit strategy?

FS1’s Colin Cowherd posed an interesting theory Tuesday while discussing the Patriots’ decision to ship Garoppolo — long considered the heir apparent to Brady in New England — to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2018 second-round draft pick. Basically, Cowherd believes there are just two or three seasons remaining in the Brady/Belichick era and that the Patriots head coach, who sent a strong message with Monday’s trade, is helping out his friends across the league before calling it a career.

“Let’s look at what Belichick has done,” Cowherd said. “He traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett (to the Indianapolis Colts) for a wide receiver (Phillip Dorsett) who was considered sort of a bust. Could he get more? Yeah. But the Colts GM is Chris Ballard, a friend of (Kansas City Chiefs head coach) Andy Reid, who Belichick likes. They make the deal.

“Belichick trades quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for a second-round pick. Could they have gotten more? Absolutely. Who’s San Francisco’s head coach? Kyle Shanahan, son of Mike Shanahan, who Belichick respects.

“This is what presidents do, folks. They pardon people. On the way out, they take care of their friends. Andy Reid, Mike Shanahan — friends of Belichick — he just pardoned them. He did them a solid. Bill is telling you, ‘I’ve not only hit the turn; I’m on the last couple of holes of this golf course.’ ”

"This league is all about messages and Bill Belichick sent you one yesterday: I'm leaving with Tom Brady." — @ColinCowherd on Jimmy G trade pic.twitter.com/ksNuMiQcOG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 31, 2017

Cowherd’s theory is far more elaborate than the idea Belichick and the Patriots simply believe Brady has plenty of gas left in the tank at age 40. In fact, some might argue it’s a bit too crazy.

