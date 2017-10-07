College Football Announcer Blows Easiest Missed Field Goal Call Ever

There are embarrassing sports broadcasting moments, and then there’s what took place at Toledo on Saturday.
During the first quarter of Eastern Michigan’s 20-15 loss to Toledo, Eagles kicker Paulie Fricano attempted a 50-yard field goal. He sailed the kick wide right — like really wide right — but you wouldn’t have known if you only were listening to the CBS Sports Network’s broadcast.
That’s because, despite one of the announcers correctly stating the kick was missed, the other emphatically proclaimed it was good after it went “off the crossbar.” It was an incredibly bizarre moment, and one you’ll have to see to believe.
What just happened?
We’re going to assume this announcer simply wasn’t watching the game. But still, if your plan is to guess what happened and hope for the best, why would you insert the detail about the crossbar?
Shame.
