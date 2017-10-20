College Football Odds: Giant-Slaying Syracuse Visit Undefeated Miami As Underdogs

The Syracuse Orange will be looking to play the role of spoiler for a second straight week when they take on the undefeated Miami Hurricanes on Saturday as heavy 17-point underdogs on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Syracuse stunned the nation last weekend by knocking off the Clemson Tigers 27-24 as massive 23.5-point underdogs, halting the defending national champions’ 11-game win streak and lifting the club’s record to 4-3 going into Saturday afternoon’s Orange vs. Hurricanes betting matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.
Clemson now enters its bye week down five spots to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and has tumbled to a +900 bet to successfully defend its national championship. The Hurricanes climbed to No. 8 with a 25-24 win over Georgia Tech as 6.5-point home chalk that extends their current straight-up win streak to 10 games.
While last week’s victory marks the first time that Syracuse has tallied consecutive SU victories in a year, the Orange have emerged as a solid play at the sportsbooks this season, going unbeaten against the spread in their past five overall, and 4-0 ATS in their past four as double-digit underdogs.
Syracuse has been dominated during a five-game SU losing streak against the Hurricanes, averaging a meager six points per game. The Orange have covered just once during that stretch, as 19.5-point underdogs in a 17-10 loss in their last meeting with Miami in 2003.
No. 14 Virginia Tech hopes to continues its charge up the national rankings this weekend as it hosts North Carolina as 21-point chalk. The Hokies were idle last weekend after failing to cover in their previous two outings, including a 23-10 win at Boston College as 16-point chalk two weeks ago. That followed a 31-17 loss to Clemson as 7-point underdogs that dropped them to 3-2 SU and 2-3 ATS in their past five home dates.
However, the Hokies face a UNC squad that has averaged just 12 points per game during a four-game SU and ATS slide, and has failed to cover in two straight road losses to conference rivals as double-digit underdogs.
In other ACC action, the Eagles try to extend their ATS win streak to five games as they visit the Virginia Cavaliers as 6.5-point underdogs, while the Florida State Seminoles host the struggling Louisville Cardinals as 7-point chalk in a battle of two teams still searching for their first ATS wins of the campaign.
As well, Duke is favored by 8 points over visiting Pittsburgh, while the Yellow Jackets entertain Wake Forest as 6-point favorites.
